Multibagger defence stock Astra Microwave shares hit record high, soar 14% after ₹2,205 crore HAL order

Astra Microwave share price: Shares of Astra Microwave Products climbed nearly 14% on Friday after the defence electronics company announced a ₹2,205.23 crore order from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Uttam Radar programme.

The buying momentum pushed the stock as much as 13.6% higher to a record high of ₹1,960 in early trade.

Order details Astra Microwave said it has secured a ₹2,205.23 crore domestic contract from HAL for the procurement of equipment for the Uttam Radar programme. The order value includes all applicable taxes and GST.

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Under the contract, the company will supply 122 Active Antenna Array Units (AAAU) and 121 Interface Frames. HAL, which awarded the contract, is a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Defence.

The company said the order will be executed over a five-year period. It also clarified that its promoters and promoter group companies have no interest in HAL with respect to the contract and that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

The scale of the order has drawn investor attention as it is almost equivalent to Astra Microwave's total order book of ₹2,610 crore as of March 31, 2026, significantly strengthening revenue visibility and boosting market sentiment.

Astra Microwave share performance With Friday's gains, the stock was headed for its strongest single-day rise in more than four years. The latest rally also extended its remarkable recovery from the 52-week low of ₹835.90 touched at the end of March, taking gains to over 130% in just four months. The defence stock has risen 9% in 1 month, 70% in 3 months, 95% in 6 months and 100% in the last 1 year.

Its long-term performance has been even stronger, with the stock giving multibagger returns, rallying 422% in the last three years and an impressive 1,041% over the past five years.

Astra Microwave demerger Earlier this year, Astra Microwave's board gave in-principle approval to demerge its space, meteorology and hydrology business into a separate entity as part of a broader restructuring plan aimed at improving operational efficiency and management focus. The company expects to complete the demerger by Q1 FY28.

As part of the exercise, Astra Microwave plans to incorporate Astra Space Technologies Private Limited, which will exclusively house its space, meteorology and hydrology businesses. The company said the standalone structure would enable the new business to pursue sector-specific growth strategies and capital allocation plans.

According to the company, the restructuring is also expected to broaden the investor base by creating distinct investment opportunities, while reducing organisational complexity and improving transparency, governance and accountability.