Multibagger defence stock commissions new unit; up 3200% in 5-Yrs — has dividend, stock-split history | should you buy?

Multibagger stock | Defence stock | Stocks to buy today: Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has produced over the years. The defence and aerospace company is in the news today for the commissioning of the Bolkunda Silo Unit, Asansol, West Bengal. The company's subsidiary IDL Explosives Limited has commissioned this new unit. The multibagger stock, which has skyrocketed from around ₹11.75 to ₹388 per share in five years, logging more than 3,200% rise, has a strong history of rewarding its shareholders through dividends and various other corporate announcements. Interestingly, experts still see upside potential in this multibagger stock and advise existing shareholders to remain invested.

The multibagger defence stock we are talking about is Apollo Micro Systems and it has declared that its subsidiary company has commissioned a new unit in West Bengal, which is expected to expand the company's Capex.

Apollo Micro Systems latest update The defence company made an announcement about the capex expansion through an exchange filing on Thursday, saying, “We wish to inform you that IDL Explosives Limited (“IDL”), a group company of Apollo Micro Systems Limited, has commissioned the Bolkunda Silo Unit, a new bulk explosives silo plant with a capacity of 9,000 MT, spread over 8.4 acres of land near Asansol, West Bengal.”

Apollo Micro Systems share price history As mentioned above, the defence and aerospace stock is one of the multibagger stocks in the Indian stock market. It has over 3,200% returns to its long-term shareholders in the last five years, 34% returns in one year, 40% returns in YTD, and 35% returns in six months.

The multibagger stock has remained in the base-building mode, and experts see this as an opportunity for value buying.

Apollo Micro Systems share price target Speaking on the outlook of Apollo Micro Systems shares, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, "Strong tailwinds exist from government defence localisation ("Make in India"), a healthy order book (~ ₹1,704 crore as of mid-2026), and a planned acquisition of a 41.33% stake in Premier Explosives. are some of the attractive fundamentals, which qualifies the stock an attractive buy ffor the long term."

However, the SEBI-registered said that the company's Q2 2026 results date is fixed on 24 October 2026, and it would be interesting to see the latest update on promoters' debt, as a significant portion of the promoter shareholding (~35.57%) is pledged, introducing financial and collateral risk.

Decoding the technical chart of Apollo Micro Systems shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Existing shareholders of the defence stock may hold the stock, maintaining a strict stop-loss at below ₹360. On breaking above ₹405 on a closing basis, the multibagger stock may go up to ₹430 in the near-term.”

"Fresh investors can also buy this stock at the current market price, maintaining a strict stop-loss below ₹360 for the upside target of ₹430," said Ojha.

Apollo Micro Systems dividend history According to information available on the official BSE website, Apollo Micro Systems shares have a strong dividend-paying history. The company has declared a dividend every year since 2020.

In 2026, it recently traded ex-date on 23 September 2026 to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of a dividend of ₹0.25 per share.

In 2025, the defence stock traded ex-dividend on 09 September 2025 to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of a final dividend of ₹0.25 per share.

Apollo Micro Systems stock split history According to information available on the official BSE website, Apollo Micro Systems shares traded ex-split on 04 May 2023 following a 1:10 stock split.

The complete dividend and stock split history of Apollo Micro Systems is available on the BSE website (Click here for a direct link).