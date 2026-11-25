Multibagger Defence Stocks To Buy: Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered over the long term. This multibagger defence stock has risen from around ₹11 to ₹418 per share in five years, delivering around 3700% returns to long-term shareholders. This multibagger defence stock has witnessed some profit-booking in the recent sessions, leading to 12% dip from the record high of ₹478 on the NSE. Apollo Micro Systems' share price closed at ₹418.30 on the NSE on Wednesday, down around ₹70, or 12%, from the record high of ₹478.

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Domestic brokerages Choice Broking and Systematix Institutional Equities have initiated coverage on this multibagger defence stock. On the reason for being bullish on Apollo Micro Systems shares, Choice Broking's report says that the defence stock is targeting a revenue CAGR of 40–45% over the next two to three years, supported by its expanding presence in missile and rocket systems. Systematix Institutional Equities has been bullish on Apollo Micro Systems' shares since the announcement of the company's Q2 Results 2026.

Experts said that Apollo Micro Systems shares will be included in the MSCI Small Cap index from 30 November 2026. They said that inclusion of Apollo Micro Systems shares in the MSCI Small Cap Index is expected to attract up to ₹125 crore in passive institutional inflows.

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Choice Broking gives 'buy tag to Apollo Micro Systems The Choice Broking report says that Apollo Micro Systems is targeting a revenue CAGR of 40%–45% over the next two to three years, supported by its expanding presence in missile and rocket systems.

The company's acquisition of Premier is expected to strengthen its capabilities in propellants and warheads, complementing its existing weapons electronics business. This could reduce dependence on third-party suppliers and position Apollo as a more integrated manufacturer of missile and rocket systems.

Its consolidated order book stood at ₹1,765 crore, while management expects a contract worth ₹2,500– ₹3,000 crore by the end of FY27. The company also expects to secure approximately 70% of the Navy's ₹3,500 crore cruise missile programme, translating into potential orders of around ₹2,450 crore.

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Systematix Institutional Equities sees 36% upside Giving a 'buy' tag to Apollo Micro Systems shares, Systematix Institutional Equities research report said, “APOLLO reported robust Q2 print led by strong performance on both revenue and margin (beat our EBITDA estimates by 11%). The standalone business recovered sequentially, reporting over Rs3bn of revenue for the first time in a quarter. Both revenue growth and strong gross margin (of 40.5%) helped the standalone business report an EBITDA margin of ~35%. IDL reported ~Rs820mn revenue with PAT of ~Rs7mn.”

The domestic brokerage said that APOLLO continues to outperform expectations on both revenue and margin fronts. With Unit-III now coming towards fag end of completion and a significant capacity ramp-up planned in its explosives business, the company is set to maintain similar growth rates. The robust order pipeline remains firm, with MIGM Mines (expected before Mar’27), Moored Mines, AHWT, QRSAM and Pinaka orders expected in the near term.

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On suggestions to stock market investors regarding Apollo Micro Systems shares, the brokerage said, “Maintain BUY, TP Target Price) of ₹570 (unchanged) based on 55x FY28E, FY29E average EPS.”

Apollo Micro Systems share price finished at ₹418.30 per share on Wednesday, which means the brokerage is expecting around 36% upside in the multibagger defence stock.

Apollo Micro Systems shares | MSCI rebalancing impact On how induction in the MSCI Small-cap index would benefit the multibagger defence stock, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The addition of Apollo Micro Systems to the MSCI India Small Cap Index during the November 2026 review is expected to bring up to ₹125 crore in passive institutional inflows. The index revision will take effect at the close of trading on November 30, 2026. After the induction of Apollo Micro Systems in the MSCI index, Global ETFs and index funds that mirror the MSCI India Small Cap Index are required to buy shares to match the revised index weights.”

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Highlighting the trickle down benefit of MSCI Small Cap Index for the multibagger defence stock, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Entering an internationally recognized benchmark puts the Hyderabad-based defence firm on the radar of active Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and global emerging-market funds. Many foreign funds use MSCI indices to screen for investable companies, which can help reverse recent declines in foreign ownership.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).