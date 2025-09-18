Subscribe

Multibagger defence stock Jaykay Enterprises jumps over 14% after order win from Govt-owned entity

Multibagger defence stock: Jaykay Enterprises shares jumped more than 14% on the Indian stock market after the company's subsidiary won a multi-crore order from a government-owned entity. Shares have gained over 100% in the last one-year period.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published18 Sep 2025, 04:34 PM IST
Multibagger defence stock: Jaykay Enterprises shares jumped more than 14% to close at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>184.35 after Thursday's stock market session.
Multibagger defence stock: Jaykay Enterprises shares jumped more than 14% on the Indian stock market on Thursday, 18 September 2025, after the company disclosed that one of its step-down subsidiaries, Allen Reinforced Plastics Ltd, won a 94.45 crore order from a government-owned entity, according to an exchange filing.

The BSE filing also disclosed that the government-owned entity, BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited, on 11 August 2025, awarded a ‘Letter of Intent’ (LOI) to the subsidiary company looking to materialise a “composite parts” manufacturing order. The LOI was converted into a definite order on Thursday.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
