Multibagger defence stock Jaykay Enterprises jumps over 14% after order win from Govt-owned entity

Multibagger defence stock: Jaykay Enterprises shares jumped more than 14% on the Indian stock market on Thursday, 18 September 2025, after the company disclosed that one of its step-down subsidiaries, Allen Reinforced Plastics Ltd, won a ₹94.45 crore order from a government-owned entity, according to an exchange filing.
The BSE filing also disclosed that the government-owned entity, BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited, on 11 August 2025, awarded a ‘Letter of Intent’ (LOI) to the subsidiary company looking to materialise a “composite parts” manufacturing order. The LOI was converted into a definite order on Thursday.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
