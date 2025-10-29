Multibagger defence stock jumps over 4% after receipt of DRDO order

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems gained 4% in afternoon trade on Wednesday, October 29, hitting the day’s high of ₹286.90 apiece after the company secured multiple defence orders. The announcement also helped the stock snap its two-day losing streak.

In an exchange filing today, the company informed investors that it had received cumulative orders worth ₹184.33 million from the DRDO, defence public sector undertakings, and private companies.

The company’s shares have been on investors’ radar in recent months, as its growing order book, strategic partnerships, and improving financials have attracted Dalal Street investors to add the stock to their portfolios.

It has recently strengthened its defence and cybersecurity portfolio through key partnerships and approvals. The company signed MoUs with Sibersentinel Technologies and Zoom Technologies to develop advanced cybersecurity solutions for government agencies and critical infrastructure.

Its subsidiary, Apollo Strategic Technologies Pvt Ltd (ASTPL), partnered with Dynamic Engineering and Design Inc. (USA) for co-development and potential licensed production of BM-21 Grad ER rocket motors, supporting the Make in India initiative. Additionally, it was approved as the production agency for the Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM) “Vighna” and entered a technology transfer agreement with DRDO for the NASM-SR missile warheads.

These initiatives enhance Apollo’s technological self-reliance, expand its defence capabilities, and strengthen its position in high-demand sectors both domestically and globally.

For Q2FY26, the company reported revenue of ₹225.26 crore, marking a 40% year-on-year (YoY) jump from ₹161 crore in the same period last year and a sharp 68% sequential growth compared to ₹134 crore reported in the first quarter of FY26.

Apollo Micro Systems shares deliver over 170% return in just six months From their April lows of ₹105.30, the shares have surged 171% to date. The latest rally has driven the stock to a 145% gain so far in 2025 and nearly 2600% over the past five years.

The rally, which began in 2020, continues unabated, with the stock closing each calendar year higher.

Notably, 2023 marked its strongest annual gain of 290.44%. From its 2020 low of ₹3.95 apiece, the stock has skyrocketed nearly 8,000%, delivering phenomenal wealth creation for investors.