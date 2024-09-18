Markets
This multibagger defence stock could become the next Maharatna PSU
Equitymaster 6 min read 18 Sep 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Summary
- With a ₹1.2 trillion order book, could this defence aircraft company become the next Maharatna PSU?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When we talk about the largest and most influential companies in India, we often refer to Maharatna companies. These leading enterprises, closely associated with the national government, are considered the crown jewels of India's business world. They play a crucial role in driving the country’s economy and development.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less