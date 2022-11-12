Multibagger defence stock declares interim dividend at 91%. Check record date2 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 12:45 PM IST
- The multibagger defence stock has rallied more than 179% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far
While announcing its earnings for the second quarter ended September 2022 of the current fiscal or Q2 FY23, Mazogon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd said that its board of directors also declared the interim dividend of ₹9 per equity share for FY 2022-23 and also fixed the record date for the same.