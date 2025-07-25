Multibagger defence stock Paras Defence fixes record date for final dividend, declares Q1 results. Check details

Paras Defence has set Friday, August 08, 2025, as the record date for payment of final dividend on equity shares for financial year 2024-25. The board of directors has proposed a final dividend of Rs. 0.50 for each equity share of ₹5 for the fiscal year 2024-25, pending approval from shareholders at the upcoming 16th Annual General Meeting.

The company stated in its exchange filing that, pending shareholder approval, the final dividend will be disbursed (subject to tax deductions at source) to shareholders within 30 days following the AGM for those members or beneficial owners listed in the register of members or depository records at the end of business on Friday, August 08, 2025.

Paras Defence Q1 Results Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited announced a consolidated net profit of ₹14.27 crore for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2025, up from ₹14.11 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The revenue generated from operations was ₹93.19 crore, an increase from ₹83.57 crore year-on-year.

The company experienced an 11.51% year-on-year growth in revenue from operations, totaling ₹93.19 crore for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2025. Nevertheless, there was a 13.89% decline in revenue when compared to the previous quarter. The total income for the quarter was ₹95.57 crore, which reflects a 13.57% rise compared to the same quarter last year, but a 15.77% drop compared to the preceding quarter.

Total expenses for the quarter were ₹76.05 crore, marking a 17.67% increase compared to the previous year. The profit before tax was ₹19.45 crore, slightly lower than last year's ₹19.50 crore for the same quarter and a reduction of 27.17% from the last quarter. The net profit for this period stood at ₹14.27 crore, which is a minor increase of 1.13% year-on-year, but a 31.49% decrease compared to the previous quarter.

Paras Defence share price today Paras Defence share price today ended 3.36% lower at ₹782.70 apiece on the BSE. According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Paras Defence share price has been consolidating in a broad range of 750–900 over the past two months. However, in this week, the stock has come under pressure, closing near the lower end of the range and slipping below its 50-day EMA.

“Going ahead, the 750 level will be crucial—any breakdown below this could lead to further weakness toward 680. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at 820; a breakout above this could resume the broader sideways trend, with the stock potentially retesting the 900 mark,” said Bhosale.

