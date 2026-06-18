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Multibagger defence stock Paras Defence jumps 5% to hit record high. Do you own?

Paras Defence share price hit record high in intra-day deals today. The stock has seen remarkable growth, reflecting robust operational momentum and an expanding domestic defence manufacturing landscape.

Pranati Deva
Updated18 Jun 2026, 12:58 PM IST
Paras Defence share price
Paras Defence share price
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Paras Defence share price: Multibagger defence stock Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price surged nearly 5% to hit a fresh record high of 1,348 on Thursday, June 18, extending its winning streak for a second consecutive session after rallying 18% in the previous trading session.

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The latest upmove came after the government announced that India's defence production reached an all-time high of 1.78 lakh crore in FY26, highlighting the rapid expansion of the country's defence manufacturing ecosystem and the growing contribution of domestic companies in meeting military requirements.

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With the recent rally, Paras Defence shares are now up 132% from their 52-week low of 580, touched in March 2026.

The defence stock has delivered strong returns across multiple timeframes. It has gained 31% in the past one week, 75% in one month, 99% in three months and 111% in six months. On a one-year basis, the stock has advanced 59%.

Defence production at record high

According to the Ministry of Defence, India's defence production increased 15.6% year-on-year to 1.78 lakh crore in FY26 from 1.54 lakh crore in FY25. The latest figure also represents a 110% increase compared to FY21, when the country's defence production stood at 84,643 crore.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attributed the achievement to the government's sustained policy initiatives and broad-based participation from the industry.

"Under the inspiring leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi, India's defence production is reaching new heights every year. I am delighted to inform everyone that India's annual defence production has surged to an all-time high of 1.78 lakh crore in the Financial Year 2025-26," Singh said in a post on X.

Highlighting the significant growth achieved over the years, Singh further stated: "This milestone represents an impressive 15.6% growth over the previous fiscal year's output of 1.54 lakh crore and a staggering 110% increase since FY 2020-21, when the figure stood at 84,643 crore. Indigenous defence production has increased nearly fourfold from 43,746 crore in FY 2013-14."

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The ministry noted that Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and other public-sector entities contributed nearly 76% of total defence production in FY26, while private-sector companies accounted for the remaining 24%.

Paras Defence Q4 Results

Paras Defence reported a 73% year-on-year increase in adjusted net profit to 36 crore for the March quarter. Reported net profit rose 87% year-on-year to 39 crore, supported by an exceptional gain of 3 crore arising from the divestment of subsidiary Ayatti Innovative Pvt. Ltd.

Revenue from operations climbed 58% year-on-year to 171 crore from 108 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 51% year-on-year to 43 crore from 28 crore in the year-ago period. However, EBITDA margin contracted by 127 basis points year-on-year to 24.9% from 26.1%. Material costs as a percentage of sales increased to 53% from 46% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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On a sequential basis, revenue grew 61%, while adjusted net profit jumped 113%, reflecting strong operational momentum during the quarter.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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