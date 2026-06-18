Multibagger defence stock Paras Defence jumps 5% to hit record high. Do you own?

Paras Defence share price: Multibagger defence stock Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price surged nearly 5% to hit a fresh record high of ₹1,348 on Thursday, June 18, extending its winning streak for a second consecutive session after rallying 18% in the previous trading session.

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The latest upmove came after the government announced that India's defence production reached an all-time high of ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY26, highlighting the rapid expansion of the country's defence manufacturing ecosystem and the growing contribution of domestic companies in meeting military requirements.

With the recent rally, Paras Defence shares are now up 132% from their 52-week low of ₹580, touched in March 2026.

The defence stock has delivered strong returns across multiple timeframes. It has gained 31% in the past one week, 75% in one month, 99% in three months and 111% in six months. On a one-year basis, the stock has advanced 59%.

Defence production at record high According to the Ministry of Defence, India's defence production increased 15.6% year-on-year to ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY26 from ₹1.54 lakh crore in FY25. The latest figure also represents a 110% increase compared to FY21, when the country's defence production stood at ₹84,643 crore.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attributed the achievement to the government's sustained policy initiatives and broad-based participation from the industry.

"Under the inspiring leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi, India's defence production is reaching new heights every year. I am delighted to inform everyone that India's annual defence production has surged to an all-time high of ₹1.78 lakh crore in the Financial Year 2025-26," Singh said in a post on X.

Highlighting the significant growth achieved over the years, Singh further stated: "This milestone represents an impressive 15.6% growth over the previous fiscal year's output of ₹1.54 lakh crore and a staggering 110% increase since FY 2020-21, when the figure stood at ₹84,643 crore. Indigenous defence production has increased nearly fourfold from ₹43,746 crore in FY 2013-14."

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The ministry noted that Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and other public-sector entities contributed nearly 76% of total defence production in FY26, while private-sector companies accounted for the remaining 24%.

Paras Defence Q4 Results Paras Defence reported a 73% year-on-year increase in adjusted net profit to ₹36 crore for the March quarter. Reported net profit rose 87% year-on-year to ₹39 crore, supported by an exceptional gain of ₹3 crore arising from the divestment of subsidiary Ayatti Innovative Pvt. Ltd.

Revenue from operations climbed 58% year-on-year to ₹171 crore from ₹108 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 51% year-on-year to ₹43 crore from ₹28 crore in the year-ago period. However, EBITDA margin contracted by 127 basis points year-on-year to 24.9% from 26.1%. Material costs as a percentage of sales increased to 53% from 46% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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On a sequential basis, revenue grew 61%, while adjusted net profit jumped 113%, reflecting strong operational momentum during the quarter.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.