Multibagger defence stock reports record revenue in Q3 results 2026, retraces from today's high

Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems retraced from opening highs on Tuesday as investors booked profits even as the firm posted its highest-ever quarterly profit for the third quarter and nine months of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

Apollo Micro Systems' share price declined 2.7% from the last close to ₹243.25. The multibagger defence stock had opened higher at ₹253.60 as against its last closing price of ₹250.15 and then jumped to the day's peak of ₹256. But the rally fizzled out soon.

As of 12.35 pm, Apollo Micro Systems share price traded at ₹244.50, down 2.26%.

Apollo Micro Systems Q3 Results Apollo Micro Systems, post-market hours on Monday, posted a 25% increase in its profit after tax (PAT) to ₹22.88 crore as against ₹18.24 crore in the same period a year ago. The figure was lower than ₹30.03 crore posted in the preceding quarter of the ongoing fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the revenue from operations surged 70% year-on-year to the highest ever of ₹252 crore, driven primarily by the robust execution of order book and the seamless transition of several high-value systems into production.

The company's EBITDA (excluding other income) grew by 33% to ₹50.4 crore, compared to ₹38 crore in Q3 FY25. The company's sustained investments in indigenous technologies, coupled with alignment to national defence priorities such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, continue to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in India’s evolving defence ecosystem, it said.

Looking ahead, Apollo Micro Systems expects revenue to grow at least at a CAGR of 45% to 50% over the next three years, driven solely by the core business, excluding any contribution from the recent acquisition. This growth is underpinned by a healthy order book and multiple products entering the production phase, the company said.

"We are also pleased to announce an additional acquisition by ADIPL, which is expected to be completed before the end of this financial year. This acquisition will significantly enhance our organic growth and overall strength," Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Micro Systems, said.

Apollo Micro Systems offered 133% returns in 2025 Amid a strong surge in defence stocks, Apollo Micro Systems delivered a robust 133% return last year, its second-best annual performance since listing in 2018. The best gains were in the year 2023 when it skyrocketed 290%.

The year 2025 also marked the fifth consecutive year of positive returns, according to Trendlyne data. However, 2026 has started on a tepid note for the multibagger stock as it is down 11.40% on a YTD basis.