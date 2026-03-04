Multibagger defence stock shows resilience against stock market crash; here's why

Despite a downturn in the stock market on Wednesday, March 4, Apollo Micro Systems shares caught the spotlight as they rose by 1.5%. This small-cap defence company, which specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of mission-critical defense electronics, electromechanical systems, and integrated solutions for military and aerospace applications, attracted interest after receiving several orders totaling ₹73.32 crore from the DRDO, Defence PSU, and other entities.

The firm obtained contracts valued at ₹150.03 million (Rs. 15 crore) from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and ₹434.96 million ( ₹43.50 crore) from Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

Additionally, it acquired orders amounting to ₹139.55 million ( ₹13.96 crore) from private firms and ₹8.72 million ( ₹0.87 crore) from various government departments, where the company maintains the L1 status.

These contracts encompass the provision of sophisticated defense and technology systems, including homing systems for heavy torpedoes, fire control systems, and launchers for strategic missile programs. The firm will also supply avionic LRUs for missile platforms and cybersecurity solutions for intelligence agencies.

The recent agreements underscore Apollo Micro Systems' robust position within India’s defense sector. Furthermore, they enhance the company's order backlog and demonstrate the increasing demand for its advanced defense electronics and technological offerings.

Apollo Micro Systems boasts a robust order backlog of ₹1,305 crore as of December 31, 2025, indicating consistent demand for its solutions in the defence and aerospace sectors. The firm is actively acquiring projects in missile systems, avionics, electronic warfare, and defence electronics, reinforcing its standing in India’s expanding defence manufacturing industry.

Apollo Micro Systems boasts a varied and respected clientele. It collaborates closely with prominent entities including DRDO, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Solar Industries, L&T, ISRO, BrahMos Aerospace, Indian Oil, Bharat Electronics, Adani Group, Tata Advanced Systems, HAL, AMD, and the National Informatics Centre. This impressive roster of clients from the government, defense, and private sectors underscores the reliability and long-term growth prospects of Apollo Micro Systems.

Apollo Micro Systems has seen its revenue rise from Rs. 148 crore in Q3 FY25 to Rs. 252 crore in Q3 FY26, representing an increase of 70.27%. Additionally, the net profit rose by 27.78%, increasing from Rs. 18 crore in Q3 FY25 to Rs. 23 crore in Q3 FY26.

Apollo Micro Systems share price today Apollo Micro Systems has gained 7.33% from the low of Rs. 202.50 per equity share recorded earlier today. Since that point, the stock has pulled back and is now priced at Rs. 214.35 per equity share.

With a market capitalization of ₹7,596.39 crores, Apollo Micro Systems shares reached an intraday peak of ₹217.35 per equity share, marking an increase of nearly 1.5% from the previous day's closing price of ₹214.15.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, stock prices have slipped below 50WEMA for the first time after May 2025 and signals a range bearish breakdown, in near term prices may slip further towards 185 - 180 levels. On flip side 230 is immediate resistance.