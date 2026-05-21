Multibagger defence stock surges over 100% in less than two months. Are you holding it?

Apollo Micro Systems shares hit a record high of 377.70, driven by strong growth prospects and investor demand. The stock has rebounded 110% since March, showcasing robust annual returns and significant quarterly revenue growth, despite a previous decline.

A Ksheerasagar
Published21 May 2026, 07:07 PM IST
With its strong ability to recover from sharp corrections, the stock has managed to deliver positive annual returns in each of the last six years, including two multibagger yearly performances.
With its strong ability to recover from sharp corrections, the stock has managed to deliver positive annual returns in each of the last six years, including two multibagger yearly performances.(Pixabay)

Although the broader markets have remained range-bound lately, shares of Apollo Micro Systems continued to scale record highs as investor demand for the counter on Dalal Street kept rising, driven by the company’s strong growth prospects and massive returns.

Extending its bull run for the fourth straight session on Thursday, the stock touched another record high of 377.70 apiece, marking its third consecutive all-time high.

The continued rally in the defence stock signals that investors remain optimistic about the company’s growth prospects and its strategic transition from a component supplier to a full-fledged system integrator.

Its expanding role, robust order pipeline, and improving margin trajectory have also kept analysts bullish on the stock. Taking the latest record price into account, the shares have rebounded 110% from their March lows, marking one of the strongest recoveries the stock has witnessed in recent years.

The rally came after the stock remained under prolonged pressure between September 2025 and March 2026, during which it had lost nearly 42% of its value. Nevertheless, the stock recovered all of its six-month losses in April alone by surging 63%, marking its biggest monthly gain since June 2023.

The momentum has further extended into the current month, with the stock gaining another 21% so far, pushing its year-to-date returns to 32% and significantly outperforming the Nifty Midcap 100, which has risen a modest 1.5% during the same period.

With its strong ability to recover from sharp corrections, the stock has managed to deliver positive annual returns in each of the last six years, including two multibagger yearly performances.

Also Read | India-US partnership expanding across tech, defence and supply chains: Goyal
Also Read | Miniratna defence PSU BDL sets board meet date to declare Q4 results, dividend

Apollo Micro Systems Q4 Results FY26

The company reported a healthy set of numbers for the March quarter, with consolidated revenue from operations rising to 293.26 crore from 161.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, registering a sharp 81.3% year-on-year growth.

Profit after tax (PAT) surged to 36.79 crore from 13.96 crore, marking a robust 163.5% YoY jump. For the full financial year FY26, the defence company reported consolidated revenue from operations of 904.32 crore, compared to 562.07 crore in FY25, reflecting a strong 60.9% annual growth.

On the bottom line, net profit jumped to 107.38 crore from 56.36 crore, registering a strong 90.5% year-on-year increase.

Following the results, domestic brokerage firm Choice Institutional Equities revised its FY27E and FY28E EPS estimates upward by 27.5% and 19.5%, respectively, and now expects revenue, EBITDA, and PAT to expand at a CAGR of 52.9%, 52.9%, and 54.6%, respectively, over FY27–FY29E.

However, the brokerage downgraded its rating on the stock to ‘Add’ from ‘Buy’ following the recent sharp rally in the shares, although it still expects the stock to reach the 365 level.

Also Read | Multibagger Apollo Micro Systems stock jumps over 5% after strong Q4 results
Also Read | Apollo Micro Systems jumps 7% after this order book update

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.

Apollo Micro SystemsMultibagger StocksDefence Stocks
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