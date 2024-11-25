Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Multibagger defence stock surges over 3% as company secures order worth ₹21 crore from DRDO, Adani & others

Multibagger defence stock surges over 3% as company secures order worth ₹21 crore from DRDO, Adani & others

Shivangini

  • Multibagger stock: Apollo Micro Systems share price gained 3.83 per cent on the BSE today, snapping its four-day losing run, on securing multiple orders from PSUs, Adani, DRDO, Indian Army and Indian Navy.

Multibagger defence stock, Apollo Micro Systems share price surged over 3% as company secured 16.96 crore order from DRDO

Multibagger stock: Apollo Micro Systems (AMS) shares rose by over 3 per cent on Monday, November 25 after the company announced securing orders worth 4.65 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Adani.

Alongside the confirmed orders, Apollo Micro Systems stated, “The company has been declared the Lowest Bidder for orders worth 16.96 crore from DRDO, Public Sector Units, Indian Navy, and Indian Army."

Following the announcement, Apollo Micro Systems share price gained 3.83 per cent to 94.7 apiece on the BSE. With today's rise, Apollo Micro Systems share price snapped its four-day losing streak.

Apollo Micro Systems specialises in technology-driven solutions across sectors such as infrastructure, aerospace, and transportation. Its strong focus on innovation and mission-critical systems has made it a key player in defence and homeland security technologies, catering to the Ministry of Defense, public sector enterprises, and private industry clients.

Financial performance

The company's recent financial results underscore its strong growth trajectory. For the second quarter ended September 2024, Apollo Micro Systems reported a two-fold increase in consolidated profit after tax, reaching 16 crore, compared to 6.55 crore in the same period last year. Its total income surged to 161.30 crore from 87.40 crore in the previous fiscal’s corresponding quarter, driven by robust demand for its solutions.

Apollo Micro Systems share price history

Apollo Micro Systems shares have delivered a remarkable performance since their listing on January 22, 2018. Despite recent corrections from the February 2024 high of 147.50 to the current 94 level, the stock remains significantly elevated compared to its November 2022 price of 11. Over the last five years, the stock has delivered an astounding 1,146 per cent return, cementing its reputation as a multibagger for investors.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
