Defence Stock to Buy | MSCI Index Rebalancing: Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are witnessing profit-booking pressure at higher levels. The multibagger defence stock has delivered a 55% return YTD and over 3,750%in five years. The multibagger stock is in the news these days for its induction into the MSCI Small Cap Index, which will be effective from 30 November 2026. After strong Q2 Results 2026, this MSCI Index rebalancing is expected to attract a strong response from Dalal Street bulls due to passive institutional inflows.

According to stock market experts, inclusion of Apollo Micro Systems shares in the MSCI Small Cap Index is expected to attract up to ₹125 crore in passive institutional inflows. They said that the multibagger defence stock has strong fundamentals, and Q2 Results 2026 were also better than market expectations. So, MSCI Index rebalancing will have a positive impact on Apollo Micro Systems shares and it may touch ₹570, around 35% higher from current market price of ₹425 per share.

Apollo Micro Systems shares | MSCI rebalcncing impact On how induction in the MSCI Small-cap index would benefit the multibagger defence stock, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The addition of Apollo Micro Systems to the MSCI India Small Cap Index during the November 2026 review is expected to bring up to ₹125 crore in passive institutional inflows. The index revision will take effect at the close of trading on November 30, 2026. After the induction of Apollo Micro Systems in the MSCI index, Global ETFs and index funds that mirror the MSCI India Small Cap Index are required to buy shares to match the revised index weights.”

Highlighting the trickle down benefit of MSCI Small Cap Index for the multibagger defence stock, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Entering an internationally recognized benchmark puts the Hyderabad-based defence firm on the radar of active Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and global emerging-market funds. Many foreign funds use MSCI indices to screen for investable companies, which can help reverse recent declines in foreign ownership.”

Apollo Micro Systems financials Decoding the balance sheet of the defence company, Systematix Institutional Equities Research Report says, the defence company reported robust Q2 Results 2026 led by strong performance on both revenue and margin (beat our EBITDA estimates by 11%). The standalone business recovered sequentially, reporting over ₹3 bn of revenue for the first time in a quarter. Both revenue growth and strong gross margin (of 40.5%) helped standalone business report EBITDA margin of ~35%. IDL reported ~ ₹820mn revenue with PAT of ~Rs7mn. APOLLO continues to outperform expectations on both revenue and margin fronts. With the Unit-III now coming towards fag end of completion and a significant capacity ramp up planned in its explosives business, the company is set to maintain similar growth rates. The robust order pipeline remains firm with MIGM Mines (expected before Mar’27), Moored Mines, AHWT, QRSAM and Pinaka orders expected in the near term.

Apollo Micro Systems share price target Expecting more upside in Apollo Micro Systems shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Apollo Micro Systems shares are looking positive on the technical chart, making a strong base at ₹410. Existing shareholders are advised to hold the scrip maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹410 for the upside targets of ₹500 and ₹530.”

Advising buy on dips strategy for fresh investors, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Fresh investors an buy Apollo Micro Systems shares and continue accumulating on every big dip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹410 for the upside target of ₹530.”

However, Systematix Institutional Equities believes that Apollo Micro Systems share price may try to touch ₹570 in the long-term.