Defence Stock to Buy | MSCI Index Rebalancing: Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are witnessing profit-booking pressure at higher levels. The multibagger defence stock has delivered a 55% return YTD and over 3,750%in five years. The multibagger stock is in the news these days for its induction into the MSCI Small Cap Index, which will be effective from 30 November 2026. After strong Q2 Results 2026, this MSCI Index rebalancing is expected to attract a strong response from Dalal Street bulls due to passive institutional inflows.

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According to stock market experts, inclusion of Apollo Micro Systems shares in the MSCI Small Cap Index is expected to attract up to ₹125 crore in passive institutional inflows. They said that the multibagger defence stock has strong fundamentals, and Q2 Results 2026 were also better than market expectations. So, MSCI Index rebalancing will have a positive impact on Apollo Micro Systems shares and it may touch ₹570, around 35% higher from current market price of ₹425 per share.

Apollo Micro Systems shares | MSCI rebalcncing impact On how induction in the MSCI Small-cap index would benefit the multibagger defence stock, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The addition of Apollo Micro Systems to the MSCI India Small Cap Index during the November 2026 review is expected to bring up to ₹125 crore in passive institutional inflows. The index revision will take effect at the close of trading on November 30, 2026. After the induction of Apollo Micro Systems in the MSCI index, Global ETFs and index funds that mirror the MSCI India Small Cap Index are required to buy shares to match the revised index weights.”

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Highlighting the trickle down benefit of MSCI Small Cap Index for the multibagger defence stock, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Entering an internationally recognized benchmark puts the Hyderabad-based defence firm on the radar of active Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and global emerging-market funds. Many foreign funds use MSCI indices to screen for investable companies, which can help reverse recent declines in foreign ownership.”

Apollo Micro Systems financials Decoding the balance sheet of the defence company, Systematix Institutional Equities Research Report says, the defence company reported robust Q2 Results 2026 led by strong performance on both revenue and margin (beat our EBITDA estimates by 11%). The standalone business recovered sequentially, reporting over ₹3 bn of revenue for the first time in a quarter. Both revenue growth and strong gross margin (of 40.5%) helped standalone business report EBITDA margin of ~35%. IDL reported ~ ₹820mn revenue with PAT of ~Rs7mn. APOLLO continues to outperform expectations on both revenue and margin fronts. With the Unit-III now coming towards fag end of completion and a significant capacity ramp up planned in its explosives business, the company is set to maintain similar growth rates. The robust order pipeline remains firm with MIGM Mines (expected before Mar’27), Moored Mines, AHWT, QRSAM and Pinaka orders expected in the near term.

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Apollo Micro Systems share price target Expecting more upside in Apollo Micro Systems shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Apollo Micro Systems shares are looking positive on the technical chart, making a strong base at ₹410. Existing shareholders are advised to hold the scrip maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹410 for the upside targets of ₹500 and ₹530.”

Advising buy on dips strategy for fresh investors, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Fresh investors an buy Apollo Micro Systems shares and continue accumulating on every big dip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹410 for the upside target of ₹530.”

However, Systematix Institutional Equities believes that Apollo Micro Systems share price may try to touch ₹570 in the long-term.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).