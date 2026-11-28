Multibagger defence stock to buy: Raymond shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in 2026. This multibagger stock has risen from ₹425.60 to ₹1,278.80 per share in 2026, delivering 200% YTD returns to its shareholders. The multibagger stock has risen over 135% in six months and over 20% in one month. In one year, Raymond shares have given 165% returns to its shareholders. Despite the stock market crash on Friday last week, Raymond share price shot up over 8% and finished at ₹1,278.80 per share on the NSE.

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According to stock market experts, Raymond shares are rising for four major reasons: rebranding as a pure defence and engineering play, continuous order inflows, capex expansion, and successful fundraising to meet the rising orders. They said that the company's rebranding has led to a re-rating of the stock, which triggered strong buying that continued throughout the year.

Multibagger stock to buy | Top 4 reasons Speaking on the reasons that are fueling Raymond shares in 2026, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Raymond shares witnessed a re-rating after the company announced its foray into defence and aerospace and became a complete engineering company. This re-branding of the company required order flow, capacity and liquidity to meet that order. Thankfully, the company managed to get sustained orders in the defence segment, as the company is continuously focusing on CAPEX expansion and sustained cash flow in the company.”

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Continuous order inflow Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said that investors have re-rated the stock around defence and aerospace manufacturing.

“Key developments include an order worth roughly ₹33 crore per year for over 300 part types from an Indian defence major, a tender win to assemble wing and centre body sections for a major Indian fighter aircraft programme, an aerospace order book exceeding ₹5,960 crore, and a 40.4% YoY rise in aerospace revenue in Q1 FY27,” said Gupta.

Rebranding as a pure defence, engineering company “Following the demergers of Raymond Lifestyle (2024) and Raymond Realty (2025), Raymond Ltd. now represents the group's engineering business. The board approved renaming the company Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited, reinforcing its shift away from legacy consumer/realty operations,” Anuj Gupta said.

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Cash flow, fundraise wins invetors' confidence In September 2026, the board approved issuing up to 33.28–33.29 lakh convertible warrants to Minerva Ventures Fund at ₹645 per warrant (raising up to around ₹214.71 crore), later approved by shareholders. Pricing the warrants above prevailing market levels at the time and subsequent heavy trading volumes sparked sharp upward momentum.

CAPEX expansion to improve operations Pointing towards the company's focus on operations' improvement, Avinash Gorakshkar said, “The company is executing a multi-year capital expenditure plan across aerospace and automotive manufacturing (including a greenfield facility near Bengaluru airport), alongside improvements in working capital and debtor days.”

Gorakshkar said that such focus has enabled the company to win major contracts in the defence and aerospace.

Raymond share price target Decoding the technical chart pattern of Raymond shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Technical indicators reflect at a positive bias. Monthly chart signals RSI at 59+, which means bullish trend is still intact in this multibagger stock. The stock has immediate support placed at ₹1238, whereas major support is at 1208. On the upper side, the stock is facing resistance at ₹1,365. Breaking above this resistance on a closing basis, Raymnond shares may come close to ₹1,475.”

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).