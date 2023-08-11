Small-cap stock below ₹100: Apollo Micro Systems shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. In this time, this small-cap defense stock has surged from around ₹14 to ₹56 apiece levels, logging near 300 per cent rise in this time horizon. However, a long term investor would have one more reason for cheer for having this stock in its portfolio.

The board of directors of Apollo Micro Systems Limited has fixed record date for dividend payment on 22nd September 2023. The small-cap company with a market cap of around ₹1,290 crore also declared final dividend of 2.50 per cent for the financial year 2022-23. The aerospace & defence company informed Indian stock market bourses about the final dividend and record date for final dividend on Thursday in an exchange communication.

Apollo Micro Systems dividend 2023 details

The defense stock informed about record date for finalising shareholders eligible for final dividend payment citing, "This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the company, in their meeting held today i.e., Thursday, 10th August, 2023 at the registered office of the Company have considered and approved, inter alia, Friday, 22nd September, 2023 as the “Record Date’ for determining entitlement of members to dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, if approved at the AGM."

The board of directors also considered and approved final dividend for the financial year 2022-23 citing, "The board of directors of the company Recommended a final dividend of ₹0.025 per equity share of face value of ₹1/- each for the Financial year 2022-23, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company."

Apollo Micro Systems share price history

In last one month, this small-cap defense stock has surged from around ₹50.75 to ₹56 apiece levels, logging over 10 per cent appreciation in this time. In last six months, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹34.45 apiece levels to ₹56 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 60 per cent return to its shareholders. In YTD time, this small-cap stock below ₹100 has surged from ₹30.55 to ₹56 levels, giving over 80 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last one year, as said earlier, this stock has delivered multibagger returns to its shareholders.

