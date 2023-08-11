Apollo Micro Systems share price history

In last one month, this small-cap defense stock has surged from around ₹50.75 to ₹56 apiece levels, logging over 10 per cent appreciation in this time. In last six months, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹34.45 apiece levels to ₹56 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 60 per cent return to its shareholders. In YTD time, this small-cap stock below ₹100 has surged from ₹30.55 to ₹56 levels, giving over 80 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last one year, as said earlier, this stock has delivered multibagger returns to its shareholders.