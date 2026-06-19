Subscribe

Multibagger Diamond Power Infrastructure shares gain 3% as board approves ₹2,000 crore QIP

Diamond Power Infrastructure shares surged 4% to 210 after announcing a 2,000 crore QIP plan to comply with MPS norms. The stock's remarkable rally since April has resulted in an 86% increase, bolstered by significant order wins and a strong order book of over 3,500 crore.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated19 Jun 2026, 02:58 PM IST
The company’s shares have been on a remarkable rally since September 2023, climbing from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.22 apiece to the current trading price of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>209, translating into a massive gain of 9,314%.
The company’s shares have been on a remarkable rally since September 2023, climbing from ₹2.22 apiece to the current trading price of around ₹209, translating into a massive gain of 9,314%.(Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

Shares of Diamond Power Infrastructure rose as much as 4% to 210 apiece in intraday trade on Friday, June 19, after the company announced plans to raise up to 2,000 crore through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route.

Advertisement

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said its board had approved the issuance of equity shares through one or more tranches of QIP, increasing the fundraising limit to 2,000 crore from the previously approved 1,000 crore.

The company also noted that it is currently non-compliant with the minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirements prescribed under securities market regulations.

It said the proposed QIP is one of the methods permitted by market regulator SEBI to achieve compliance with MPS norms and that it intends to meet the requirement at the earliest.

Also Read | Amber Enterprises shares rally over 3% despite stock market crash. Do you own?
Also Read | NSE vs BSE: How India’s top exchanges compare ahead of NSE IPO

Shares jump over 85% in under three months

The stock has been enjoying a sustained bull run since April, surging 86% so far, even as the broader markets witnessed sharp swings during the period. Multiple order wins have kept the stock in the spotlight, while the recent gains have helped it recover all its losses and scale a fresh record high of 219 apiece.

Advertisement

Recent order wins, including a 45 crore contract from Adani Power and a 100.54 crore order from Adani Electricity Mumbai, are expected to significantly enhance the company's revenue visibility and profitability over the execution period.

The company’s total outstanding order book, as of March 30, 2026, stood at over 3,500 crore, providing strong revenue visibility for the coming periods, according to the company's recent regulatory filing.

Also Read | Penny stock under ₹10 hits upper circuit for the second straight session
Also Read | Defence stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.8 crore in 10 years

Long-term share performance remains impressive

The company’s shares have been on a remarkable rally since September 2023, climbing from 2.22 apiece to the current trading price of around 209, translating into a massive gain of 9,314%.

In terms of annual performance, the stock ended 2023 with a 620% surge, followed by another stellar 860% gain in 2024. In the previous year, it witnessed mild profit-booking and declined 10.27%, while in the current year so far, it has rebounded 51%.

Advertisement

Impressively, the stock closed in the green for 12 consecutive months between September 2023 and August 2024, resulting in a phenomenal rally of 6,089%. On a cumulative basis, the stock has delivered a staggering return of 6,839% over the last three years.

Diamond Power Infrastructure is a leading manufacturer of power cables, including LV, MV, and EHV cables, as well as conductors. Its products are used in power generation, electricity transmission and distribution, and a wide range of industrial applications.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

Small Cap StockMultibagger StockMultibagger StocksDiamond Power Infrastructure
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger Diamond Power Infrastructure shares gain 3% as board approves ₹2,000 crore QIP
Advertisement
Read Next Story