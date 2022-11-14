Multibagger dividend paying stock hits life-time high after 1:5 stock split

Multibagger dividend paying stock hits life-time high after 1:5 stock split1 min read . 12:04 PM IST
- Multibagger dividend paying stock has hit life-time high on third day in a row
Shares of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks of Indian stock market in 2022. This multibagger stock has hit fresh high today in early morning deals. Rama Steel share price today opened upside and went on to hit new life-time high of ₹171.45 apiece levels on NSE.
This multibagger stock is one of the dividend paying stocks in 2022 on Dalal Street as it traded ex-dividend in February 2022. The stock recently traded ex-split in 1:5 ratio as well.
This multibagger stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this dividend paying stock has ascended from around ₹70 to ₹165 apiece levels, delivering around 135 per cent return to its shareholders in 2022. In last one year, this multibagger dividend paying stock has surged from near ₹52 to ₹165 apiece levels, giving more than 220 per cent return to its shareholders.
In stock market rebound post-Covid-19 pandemic, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹5 per share levels to ₹165 per share levels in last one and half years, delivering whopping 3,200 per cent return to its shareholders.
on 25th August 2022, this multibagger stock traded ex-split as its board of directors had announced 1:5 stock subdivision on ex-date basis. This stock is one of the dividend paying stocks in 2022 as well. It traded ex-dividend on 24th February 2022 as its board had declared interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share payable in the financial year 2021-22.
This multibagger stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. On NSE, its current trade volume is around 10.92 lakh, and around four hours of trade is still left in today's session. Its current market cap is ₹1,503 crore and its book value per share is 13.96. Its 52-week high is ₹171.45 that it made today and its 52-week low is ₹41.04 apiece.
