Multibagger dividend paying stock hits upper circuit on five straight sessions2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 08:08 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: Mishtann Foods share price has been hitting upper circuit since 21st June 2022
Multibagger stock: Investing in penny stocks is considered highly risky as a single trigger leads to high volatility in the scrip. However, if a company's business is sustainable and its economic viability is expected to remain maintained, high risk traders invest in penny stock to get alpha return in small time. Mishtann Foods shares are glaring example of it. The dividend paying stock, which announced interim dividend twice in FY22 has given more than 200 per cent return in last one year whereas it has been hitting upper circuit for last five sessions.