Multibagger dividend paying stock hits upper circuit on five straight sessions

Recently, Mishtann Foods Limited was in news for fetching good response on the large variety of salts. In its exchange communication, Mishtann Foods Limited informed, "Mishtann Foods Ltd. (MFL) engaged in processing and marketing of a large variety of rice with a focus on Basmati Rice, and variety pulses has experienced a positive response for Salt, which was recently launched by the Company while expanding their product line. MFL's Salt which had bagged several orders from major retail stores, has Successfully executed these orders and is receiving good response of its salt. The Company also received an encouraging response to its "Rock Salt" Variety which has buoyant demand in many markets across India. Also, on the auspicious occasion of "Rath Yatra" on 1st July 2022, the company is launching a new variant in salt in the form of salt crystals which has several nutritional benefits. The Company has journeyed into unchartered spheres and territories, elevating enroute the industry standards due to stringent quality control practices, is on a growth path with several new plans."