Multibagger dividend stock declares 1:5 stock split after 2000% rally in four years

  • Multibagger stock: This dividend stock has risen from around 60 to 1240 apiece on the NSE in the last four years

Asit Manohar
Published19 Aug 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Trade Now
Multibagger stock: The small-cap stock is going to trade ex-dividend on 6th September 2024.
Multibagger stock: The small-cap stock is going to trade ex-dividend on 6th September 2024.(Photo: Pixabay)

Dividend stock 2024: Agarwal Industrial Corporation shares are one of the multibagger stocks that have delivered stellar returns in the post-COVID rally. This small-cap stock has risen from around 60 to 1240 apiece on the NSE in the last four years, registering around a 2,000 percent rally. The small-cap stock will trade ex-dividend on 6th September 2024 to finalize the finalizing of eligible shareholders for the payment of 3 per share final dividend in the financial year 2023-24.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of this multibagger stock has approved a stock split in a 1:5 ratio. This means one company stock with a face value of 10 per equity share will be subdivided into five equal shares having a face value of 2 per share.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation stock split 2024

The dividend stock declared a stock split in a 1:5 ratio, saying, "The Board considered and approved splitting / sub-division of the Equity Shares of the Company of nominal value of 10 (Rupees Ten) each fully paid up into 2.00 (Rupees Two) each fully paid up by the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and Rules made thereunder and SEBI( LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended and Alteration of MOA and AOA accordingly, and further subject to consent/ approval of the Members of the Company."

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Q1FY25 results

For Q1FY25, the Company reported a 12.69% year-on-year (YoY) jump & consolidated revenue of 709.24 crores. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) saw a massive increase of 46.53% at 61.71 Crore. PAT (Profit after tax) stood at 39.00 crore, with a significant increase of 41.44%. The Company has reported volume growth of 26.60% & highest ever 1st quarter volume of 170,478.36 MT. The Board of Directors have approved a dividend of Rs. 3 per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 10/- for FY23-24.

The Company is the most significant bitumen player in India's private sector and functions as an Infrastructure Ancillary for the transport and logistics segments. It also provides logistics for bulk bitumen and LPG. The Company has seven manufacturing facilities, a portfolio of more than 20 products, and a fleet of 10 vessels with a capacity of around 1,02,049 MT.

The Union Budget 2023-24 laid a strong foundation for infrastructure development with a total proposed expenditure of 45,03,097 crore. The interim budget has allocated a staggering 2,72,000 crore for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a significant increase from the previous year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹400 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹12,000 Cr

2 of 7Read Full Story
11.69%

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹450 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹11,887

5 of 7Read Full Story
$1.4 B

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹135.7 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 01:45 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger dividend stock declares 1:5 stock split after 2000% rally in four years

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

153.50
02:04 PM | 19 AUG 2024
3.95 (2.64%)

Interglobe Aviation

4,255.85
02:01 PM | 19 AUG 2024
-21.8 (-0.51%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

335.00
02:04 PM | 19 AUG 2024
5.4 (1.64%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

342.75
02:04 PM | 19 AUG 2024
10.2 (3.07%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Angel Broking

2,368.30
01:51 PM | 19 AUG 2024
209.35 (9.7%)

IIFL Finance

442.00
01:51 PM | 19 AUG 2024
36.55 (9.01%)

Poly Medicure

2,120.20
01:51 PM | 19 AUG 2024
167.75 (8.59%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus

449.15
01:51 PM | 19 AUG 2024
33.75 (8.12%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,804.00-141.00
    Chennai
    72,652.00848.00
    Delhi
    72,016.00-353.00
    Kolkata
    72,722.00777.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue