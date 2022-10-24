Multibagger Diwali stock picks: These 5 shares may double your money in one year

Muhurat trading stocks 2022

Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities believes that a good number of stocks have given strong results and they are expected to continue giving positive quarterly numbers. Apart from this, some stocks are forming strong chart formation as well. The IIFL Securities expert recommended 5 stocks that may emerge as one of the multibagger stocks in next one year. Those 5 potential multibagger stocks are Federal Bank, Renuka Sugars, Coal India, DLF and Indian Hotels Company.