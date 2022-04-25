Multibagger Dolly Khanna portfolio stock gives 900% return in one year

Multibagger Dolly Khanna portfolio stock gives 900% return in one year2 min read . 08:22 AM IST
- Dolly Khanna portfolio: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.65 lakh today
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure shares are one of the Dolly Khanna shares that have given stellar return to its shareholders. In fact, it is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 and it is considered one of the multibagger stocks for 2022. This stock has delivered around 85 per cent return to its shareholders in 2022 and in last one year, it has surged from around ₹34 to ₹340 apiece levels, logging near 900 per cent rise in this period.
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure shares are one of the Dolly Khanna shares that have given stellar return to its shareholders. In fact, it is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 and it is considered one of the multibagger stocks for 2022. This stock has delivered around 85 per cent return to its shareholders in 2022 and in last one year, it has surged from around ₹34 to ₹340 apiece levels, logging near 900 per cent rise in this period.
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure share price history
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure share price history
In last one month, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has risen from around ₹275 to ₹340 per share levels, ascending around 24 per cent in this time. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger Dolly Khanna stock has surged from near ₹183 to ₹340 levels, clocking more than 85 per cent rise in 2022. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has risen from near ₹127 to ₹340 levels, appreciating around 165 per cent in this time horizon. However, in last one year, it has ascended from near ₹34 to ₹340 per share levels on BSE, rising to the tune of 10 times in this period.
₹1 lakh turns to ₹10 lakh in one year
Taking cue from Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.24 lakh today whereas in YTD time, it would have turned to ₹1.85 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.65 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger Dolly Khanna stock one year ago and had remained invested in this stock throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹10 lakh today.
Dolly Khanna shareholding in Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
According to shareholding pattern of this Dolly Khanna-backed company for January to March 2022 period, Chennai-based investor holds 1,37,057 shares or 1.60 per cent stake in the company.