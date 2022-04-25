Multibagger Dolly Khanna portfolio stock gives 900% return in one year

In last one month, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has risen from around ₹275 to ₹340 per share levels, ascending around 24 per cent in this time. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger Dolly Khanna stock has surged from near ₹183 to ₹340 levels, clocking more than 85 per cent rise in 2022. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has risen from near ₹127 to ₹340 levels, appreciating around 165 per cent in this time horizon. However, in last one year, it has ascended from near ₹34 to ₹340 per share levels on BSE, rising to the tune of 10 times in this period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}