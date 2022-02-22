Multibagger Dolly Khanna share hits lower circuit on 7th straight session

Highlighting the fundamentals of the counter; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "This is a commodity stock and I have been repeatedly telling that one should not hold this stock for long. As it depends upon various factors like crop yield, rain fall, etc. one should buy and hold such stock for short to medium term only. As the stock had rallied enough in last few months, profit-booking was widely awaited and hence those who still hold this counter are advised to book profit on near term bounce."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}