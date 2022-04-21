Multibagger Dolly Khanna share hits upper circuit after stock split announcement

Multibagger Dolly Khanna share hits upper circuit after stock split announcement2 min read . 01:19 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: Within 10 minutes of market opening, this Dolly Khanna share hit 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹259 apiece levels
Dolly Khanna portfolio: One of the multibagger stocks in 2021, Ajanta Soya shares have been attracting buyers' interest ever since market opened today. Ajanta Soya share price today opened around ₹11 higher from its Wednesday close. Within 10 minutes of market opening, this Dolly Khanna share hit 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹259 apiece levels. The Dolly Khanna portfolio stock is one of the news making stocks today as on Wednesday, its Board of Directors have proposed stock split in 1:5 ratio, subject to approval of shareholders and other competent authorities.
Announcing its proposal for Ajanta Soya stock subdivision, the Board of Directors of Dolly Khanna-backed company informed BSE on Wednesday about its proposal for stock subdivision citing, "This is in furtherance to our letter dated 15th April, 2022, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 20th April, 2022, has inter alia considered and approved alteration in the capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity share of the Company from one equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into five (5) equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up, and consequent alteration in the capital clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders and other competent authorities."
Ajanta Soya share price history
In last one month, this Dolly Khanna share has rallied near 15 per cent whereas in last 6 months, it has surged from around ₹130 per share levels to ₹259 apiece levels, almost doubling shareholders money in this period. In last one year, Ajanta Soya shares have shot up from ₹80.50 to ₹259 levels, clocking near 220 per cent rise in this period.
Dolly Khanna shareholding in Ajanta Soya
As per shareholding pattern of Ajanta Soya for January to March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 2,34,666 Ajanta Soya shares, which is 1.46 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company.