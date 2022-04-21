Multibagger Dolly Khanna share hits upper circuit after stock split announcement

Announcing its proposal for Ajanta Soya stock subdivision, the Board of Directors of Dolly Khanna-backed company informed BSE on Wednesday about its proposal for stock subdivision citing, "This is in furtherance to our letter dated 15th April, 2022, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 20th April, 2022, has inter alia considered and approved alteration in the capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity share of the Company from one equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into five (5) equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up, and consequent alteration in the capital clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders and other competent authorities."