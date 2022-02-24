Multibagger Dolly Khanna share yield 1400% in 2-year. 1 lakh turns 15 lakh

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Shares of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one year, this Dolly Khanna portfolio share has surged near 150 per cent as it surged from ₹566 to ₹1396 apiece levels on NSE in this period. This Dolly Khanna stock has a history of giving stellar return to its shareholders. In last two years, this Dolly Khanna shares' price has surged from ₹92.90 (close price on NSE on 27th March 2020) to ₹1396.10 apiece levels on NSE, appreciating around 1400 per cent in this near two years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹1253 to ₹1396.10 levels, logging around 11 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, this Dolly Khanna share has surged from around ₹734 to ₹1396.10 levels, logging stellar 90 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last one year, Butterfly Gandhimathi shares have shot up from around ₹566 to rs 1396, registering near 150 per cent rise in this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, in last two years, this stock has risen from ₹92.90 to ₹1396.10 levels, logging around 1400 per cent rise in this period.

₹1 lakh turns to ₹15 lakh

Taking cue from Butterfly Gandhimathi share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.11 lakh whereas it would have turned to ₹1.90 lakh in last 6 months. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.50 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 2 years ago, buying one share at ₹92.90 levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹15 lakh today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Butterfly Gandhimathi share price outlook

Advising wstock market investors to add this Dolly Khanna stock in one's portfolio; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Multibagger stock is in uptrend and one can buy this stock at current levels for immediate short term target of ₹1500 maintaining stop loss at ₹1320 apiece levels." He said that those who hold the counter should further hold the counter maintaining trailing stop loss at ₹1320 levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suggesting fresh investors to buy the counter for long term; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "One can buy the counter at current levels and keep on accumulating till it is above ₹1300. One should hold the stock for at least 3-month target of ₹1600 to ₹1650 maintaining deep stop loss at ₹1250 apiece levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

