Multibagger Dolly Khanna stock in 'uptrend.' Experts see 20% rise in near term

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. This Dolly Khanna share has rise from near ₹560 to ₹1380 apiece levels in last one year, yielding around 150 per cent to its shareholders. The stock has been giving stellar return to its shareholders as it has delivered 7 per cent return this week and around 22 per cent return in last one month. This multibagger stock has risen from ₹736.50 to ₹1380 levels in last 6 months, clocking around 90 per cent rise in this period. According to stock market experts, this multibagger Dolly Khanna share has been in 'uptrend' and it may go up to ₹1650 levels in next one to 3 months, near 20 per cent upside from its current market price.

Suggesting positional investors to buy this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "This multibagger stock is in uptrend and positional stock market investors are advised to buy this stock at current market price for immediate short term target of ₹1500. However, while taking position in the counter, one must maintain stop loss at ₹1320 apiece levels." Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking went on to add that those who have this stock in their portfolio should further hold this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock maintaining trailing stop loss at ₹1320 apiece levels.

On his suggestion to investors looking for value pick for long term; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Long term investors can buy this multibagger stock at current market price and keep on accumulating till it is above ₹1300 levels. One should hold the stock for at least 3-month target of ₹1600 to ₹1650 maintaining deep stop loss at ₹1250 apiece levels."

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

