Multibagger drone stock Rattanindia Enterprises hits all-time high. Rallies 150% in FY24
Multibagger stock: This drone stock has risen to the tune of 50% in last one month
Multibagger stock: Shares of Rattanindia Enterprises Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in current financial year. After bottoming out at around ₹33 apiece levels at the end of March 2023, this drone maker stock has risen to a new high of ₹81.60 apiece levels on NSE during Friday deals, delivering around 150 per cent return in FY24.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started