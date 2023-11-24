Multibagger stock: Shares of Rattanindia Enterprises Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in current financial year. After bottoming out at around ₹33 apiece levels at the end of March 2023, this drone maker stock has risen to a new high of ₹81.60 apiece levels on NSE during Friday deals, delivering around 150 per cent return in FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RattanIndia share price had hit new high on Thursday session as well. However, after touching new high on Thursday, RattanIndia share price today opened upside and went on to hit new life-time high of ₹81.60 per share levels during early morning deals. So, this drone maker stock has been hitting all-time high for two days in a row.

RattanIndia Enterprises share price history In last one month, RattanIndia share price has appreciated from near ₹51 to ₹81.60 per share levels, logging over 50 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, this drine stock has shot up from around ₹38.50 to ₹81.60 per share levels, ascending to the tune of over 100 per cent in this time horizon. Likewise, in 2023, this multibagger stock has given around 80 per cent YTD return to its positional investors.

In FY24, RattanIndia share price has risen from around ₹33 to ₹81.60, delivering 150 per cent return to its positional investors. However, at the beginning of FY22, this drone stock was at around ₹5.50 apiece levels. On 9th April 2021, RattanIndia share price ended on NSE at ₹5.65 per share levels and today it climbed to a new peak of ₹81.60 per share levels, logging near 1,350 per cent rise in this time of near 32 month time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd is in drone making business through its subsidiary NeoSky India. In mid 2022, acquired 60 per cent stake in Throttle Aerospace Systems Pvt Ltd (TAS), India's leading drone manufacturing company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

