Multibagger drone stock hits new peak. Turns ten-bagger in three years. Do you own?1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Multibagger stock: Drone stock today opened upside and went on to climb to a new peak of ₹911.40 apiece on NSE
Zen Tech shares have been in uptrend for the last three years. This drone maker stock has delivered stellar return to its shareholders in post-Covid rally. In March 2020, Zen Tech share price was around ₹30 that went to the tune of ₹90 apiece levels in August 2020. But, the rally didn't end there only. This small-cap multibagger stock has surged from ₹90 to ₹900 apiece levels, delivering ten-bagger return to its shareholders who remained invested in this drone stock despite three times rally in 2020. But, it seems that the drone stock still has some stem left.
