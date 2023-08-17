Zen Tech shares have been in uptrend for the last three years. This drone maker stock has delivered stellar return to its shareholders in post-Covid rally. In March 2020, Zen Tech share price was around ₹30 that went to the tune of ₹90 apiece levels in August 2020. But, the rally didn't end there only. This small-cap multibagger stock has surged from ₹90 to ₹900 apiece levels, delivering ten-bagger return to its shareholders who remained invested in this drone stock despite three times rally in 2020. But, it seems that the drone stock still has some stem left.

Zen Tech share price today opened upside and went on to climb to a new peak of ₹911.40 apiece on NSE. In this truncated week on Dalal Street, Zen Tech share has hit a new high on each session and it has hit upper circuit on each session as well. In fact, the drone stock has been in ultra bull trend after phenomenal Q1 results 2023.

Zen Tech Q1 results 2023

Zen Technologies Ltd reported Steller first quarter results for the financial year 2023-24. The RPG Enterprises Group-company's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹132.45 crore, registering a surge of 257 per cent, compared to ₹37.07 crore in the year-ago period.

In January-March quarter of the financial year 2022-23, Zen Technologies posted around 508 per cent rise in PAT (profit after tax) to ₹20.19 crore, against ₹3.32 crore in the the corresponding quarter in previous financial year.

Zen Tech share price history

In last one month, Zen Tech share has risen from around ₹610 to ₹900 apiece levels, logging more than 45 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, Zen Tech share price has ascended from near ₹235 apiece levels to ₹900 per share levels, logging around 280 per cent rise in this time. In YTD time, the drone stock has rallied 375 per cent.