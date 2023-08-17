comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 17 2023 12:58:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.7 -0.17%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 216.6 -0.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.05 -0.93%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.55 0.03%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.95 -2.02%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Multibagger drone stock hits new peak. Turns ten-bagger in three years. Do you own?
Back

Zen Tech shares have been in uptrend for the last three years. This drone maker stock has delivered stellar return to its shareholders in post-Covid rally. In March 2020, Zen Tech share price was around 30 that went to the tune of 90 apiece levels in August 2020. But, the rally didn't end there only. This small-cap multibagger stock has surged from 90 to 900 apiece levels, delivering ten-bagger return to its shareholders who remained invested in this drone stock despite three times rally in 2020. But, it seems that the drone stock still has some stem left.

Zen Tech share price today opened upside and went on to climb to a new peak of 911.40 apiece on NSE.  In this truncated week on Dalal Street, Zen Tech share has hit a new high on each session and it has hit upper circuit on each session as well. In fact, the drone stock has been in ultra bull trend after phenomenal Q1 results 2023.

Zen Tech Q1 results 2023

Zen Technologies Ltd reported Steller first quarter results for the financial year 2023-24.  The RPG Enterprises Group-company's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 132.45 crore, registering a surge of 257 per cent, compared to 37.07 crore in the year-ago period.

In January-March quarter of the financial year 2022-23, Zen Technologies posted around 508 per cent rise in PAT (profit after tax) to 20.19 crore, against 3.32 crore in the the corresponding quarter in previous financial year.

Zen Tech share price history

In last one month, Zen Tech share has risen from around 610 to 900 apiece levels, logging more than 45 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, Zen Tech share price has ascended from near 235 apiece levels to 900 per share levels, logging around 280 per cent rise in this time. In YTD time, the drone stock has rallied 375 per cent.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 01:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App