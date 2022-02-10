Multibagger stock: While positional stock market investors are busy finding multibagger stocks for 2022, some small-cap stocks have delivered multibagger return to its shareholders in 2022. Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd shares are one of such multibagger stocks. It is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as well. This small-cap stock from the educational sector has surged from around ₹95 to ₹267.15 levels, appreciating around 270 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) time.

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd share price history

The multibagger stock has hit 5 per cent upper circuit on all 5 trade sessions last week. In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹127.35 to ₹367.15, clocking around 190 per cent rise in just one month time. This multibagger stock had closed at ₹95.20 on 31st December 2021 and today it is available at ₹367.15, logging near 270 per cent in YTD time. Likewise, in last 6 months, this small-cap stock from the education sector has shot up from near ₹121 to ₹367 levels, logging near 200 per cent rise whereas in last one year, it has logged 170 per cent rise.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from this multibagger share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.90 lakh today whereas it would have turned to ₹3 lakh in last 6 months. If an investor had invested ₹in this stock at the end of 2021 buying one share at ₹95.20 levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3.70 lakh today.

More about this small-cap stock

The market capital of this small-cap multibagger education stock is ₹591 crore. The BSE listed education stock is currently trading at its life-time high whereas its 52-week low is ₹83.05 apiece levels. Its current trade volume is 354, which is much below its 20 day average volume of 2,228. Currently, book value per share of this education stock is around 35.

In YTD time, Sensex and Nifty have remained almost steady whereas BSE Small-cap index has shed near 2 per cent.

