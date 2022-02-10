Multibagger education stock delivers 270% return this year. Do you own?

The multibagger stock has hit 5 per cent upper circuit on all 5 trade sessions last week. In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹127.35 to ₹367.15, clocking around 190 per cent rise in just one month time. This multibagger stock had closed at ₹95.20 on 31st December 2021 and today it is available at ₹367.15, logging near 270 per cent in YTD time. Likewise, in last 6 months, this small-cap stock from the education sector has shot up from near ₹121 to ₹367 levels, logging near 200 per cent rise whereas in last one year, it has logged 170 per cent rise.

