Multibagger energy stock rises over 24% this week. Do you own?1 min read . 02:06 PM IST
- Suzlon Energy share: In 5 trade session in FY23, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹9.70 to ₹12.15 per share, logging more than 24 per cent rise this week
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multibagger stock: Suzlon Energy shares have been appreciating since beginning of new financial year 2022-23. In 5 trade session in FY23, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹9.70 to ₹12.15 per share, logging more than 24 per cent rise this week. According to stock market experts, this multibagger energy stock is on cusp of giving double bottom breakout above ₹13.10 apiece levels.
Multibagger stock: Suzlon Energy shares have been appreciating since beginning of new financial year 2022-23. In 5 trade session in FY23, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹9.70 to ₹12.15 per share, logging more than 24 per cent rise this week. According to stock market experts, this multibagger energy stock is on cusp of giving double bottom breakout above ₹13.10 apiece levels.
Speaking on Suzlon Energy shares; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The multibagger energy stock has strong support at ₹9 and it looks positive on chart pattern. It is on cusp of giving double bottom breakout above ₹13.10 per share levels. Once the breakout is given on closing basis, it may go up to ₹15 in near term. If the energy stock sustains above ₹15, it may go up to ₹20 in medium term."
Speaking on Suzlon Energy shares; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The multibagger energy stock has strong support at ₹9 and it looks positive on chart pattern. It is on cusp of giving double bottom breakout above ₹13.10 per share levels. Once the breakout is given on closing basis, it may go up to ₹15 in near term. If the energy stock sustains above ₹15, it may go up to ₹20 in medium term."
Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking went on to add that in July 2021, this multibagger energy stock had given breakout after sustaining above ₹9.45 per share levels, forming 'Upper Bollinger Band' that signals trend reversal in the stock. He said that since then the stock has been in 'uptrend' and any dip should be seen as buying opportunity in the stock.
Suzlon Energy share price history
Suzlon Energy shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has surged from ₹5 to ₹5.00 to ₹12.15 apiece levels, logging near 145 per cent rise in this period. In last one month, multibagger penny stock has risen near 25 per cent whereas in last 6 months, it has delivered around 65 per cent return to its shareholders. In YTD time, it has given around 13.5 per cent return to its shareholders.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!