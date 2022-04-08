Multibagger energy stock rises over 24% this week. Do you own?

Suzlon Energy shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has surged from ₹5 to ₹5.00 to ₹12.15 apiece levels, logging near 145 per cent rise in this period. In last one month, multibagger penny stock has risen near 25 per cent whereas in last 6 months, it has delivered around 65 per cent return to its shareholders. In YTD time, it has given around 13.5 per cent return to its shareholders.