Multibagger engineering stock nears record high after THIS order book update. Check details

Multibagger stock: Shares of HBL Engineering jumped over 4% in intraday deals on Tuesday, August 12, following the announcement of an order win from the West Central Railway. With today's rise, the multibagger engineering stock neared its record high level.

The company, in an exchange filing today, said, "We would like to inform the stakeholders that the West Central Railway has issued a letter of acceptance to HBL for Survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of trackside KAVACH equipment at stations/LC Gates locations including erection of towers and associated works required for KAVACH in Kota-Ruthiyai section and Sogaria-Kota "C" Section (166 Rkm) of Kota division of West Central Railway."

The total contract value for the order is ₹54.12 crore, with the order expected to be completed within 700 days. The work order involves 166 kilometres of track and 19 stations.

Following the latest order win, HBL Engineering's total accumulated order book stands at ₹4,083.17 crore.

HBL Engineering Q1 Results Update Meanwhile, the engineering company recently posted a stellar set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2025. Its consolidated net profit soared 86% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹141.23 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹75.85 crore in the same period last year.

Its revenue from operations also saw a healthy 15.70% YoY growth to ₹601.77 crore from ₹520.11 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company's board, at its meeting on August 9, also announced the dividend record date. It fixed Friday, September 12, 2025, as the record date for the determination of shareholders' eligibility for e-voting and to receive dividends, if declared by the members at the ensuing annual general meeting.

HBL Engineering Share Price Trend HBL Engineering share price jumped 4.4% to the day's high of ₹713.65 apiece, nearing close to its 52-week high of ₹738.65 hit in December 2024.

The BSE 500 stock, with a market capitalisation of ₹19,180 crore, was trading at ₹693.75 around 3.15 pm, up 1.5%.

The engineering stock has risen 36% in the last six months while the scrip has gained 9% year-to-date (YTD). In the last one year, HBL Engineering stock has added 14%.

Meanwhile, on a longer time frame, HBL Engineering has emerged as a multibagger stock, rallying 210% in two years and 4205% in five years.