Multibagger Engineers India shares jump 15% to 2-week high after Q2 results; stock gains 44% in 2026

Engineers India shares surged 15% to a two-week high after September-quarter net profit rose 66% sequentially to 180 crore. A record 20,421 crore order book and stronger first-half earnings boosted investor optimism, though timely order execution and revenue conversion remain crucial.

ENGINERSIN
A Ksheerasagar
Published2 Nov 2026, 06:14 PM IST
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Multibagger Engineers India shares jump 15% after Q2 results; stock gains 44% in 2026
Multibagger Engineers India shares jump 15% after Q2 results; stock gains 44% in 2026(AI generated image )

Shares of Engineers India Ltd (EIL), a state-owned company, closed Monday’s trading session with a sharp 15% surge to settle at a two-week high of 290 apiece, as investors cheered the company’s upbeat September-quarter performance.

The rally also lifted the stock’s gains in 2026 to 44%. If it closes the year in positive territory, it will mark the fifth consecutive year of gains for the stock.

Q2 net profit rises 66% sequentially; EBITDA margin improves

For the September quarter, the company reported a net profit of 180 crore, a 66% increase over the previous quarter, supported by improved operating performance and strong business momentum.

In the first quarter, the company had reported a net profit of 108.5 crore. In terms of operating performance, EBITDA, including other income, increased to 240 crore from 155 crore in the preceding quarter, while the EBITDA margin improved to 27% from 19%.

Engineers India order book hits record 20,421 crore

The company secured major orders worth 7,428 crore during the first half of FY27, comprising 5,762 crore from consultancy services and 1,666 crore from turnkey projects. This took its total order book to a record 20,421 crore as of September 30.

The order book provides revenue visibility for the coming periods and reflects sustained demand for the company's engineering and project execution services.

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H1 profit rises 56%; company focuses on new growth opportunities

For the first half of FY27, net profit increased 56% to 288 crore from 185 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA for the six-month period stood at 395 crore, with a margin of 23%, compared with 265 crore and a margin of 14% in the corresponding period last year.

The company said it would continue to focus on expanding its business, improving operational efficiency, diversifying its project portfolio, and strengthening its international presence.

EIL is also seeking to leverage opportunities across conventional energy, energy transition, and infrastructure sectors, positioning itself to participate in emerging investment and project development opportunities in these areas.

The record order book, alongside higher first-half profitability and improved EBITDA margins, provides a strong foundation for the company's near-term business prospects. However, the pace of order execution and conversion into revenue will remain key to sustaining growth.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.

Engineers IndiaQ2 Results
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