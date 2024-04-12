Multibagger: This penny stock has skyrocketed over 29,000% in 3 years
Once a penny stock Eyantra Ventures has given multifold returns to its investors in the last 3 years. The stock has skyrocketed over 29,287 percent in this period, from ₹3.28 in March 2021 to currently trade at ₹963.90. Meanwhile, it rose over 216 percent in the last 1 year.
Once a penny stock Eyantra Ventures has given multifold returns to its investors in the last 3 years. The stock has skyrocketed over 29,287 percent in this period, from ₹3.28 in March 2021 to currently trade at ₹963.90. Meanwhile, it rose over 216 percent in the last 1 year, rising from ₹305.20.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started