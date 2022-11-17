Multibagger stock: Filatex Fashions shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in recent years. This stock has delivered over 400 per cent in last four years and the stock is still maintaining its uptrend. This small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹236 crore has been climbing to its 52-high for last six straight sessions. In fact, this multibagger small-cap stock has been hitting 5% upper the last six days in a row and climbing to new 2-week highs.

Filatex Fashions share price history

In last six sessions, this multibagger small-cap stock has hit 5 per cent upper circuit on all sessions and has climbed to fresh 52-week highs. In fact, the stock has been climbing to fresh 52-week highs for the last eight sessions as it has been in uptrend since 7th November 2022. In last one month, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹16.30 to ₹24.40 apiece levels, logging around 50 per cent rise in this small time horizon.

In last six months, this penny stock has given multibagger return after surging from around ₹7 apiece levels to ₹24.40 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 250 per cent in this time. In last one year, this multibagger penny stock has surged from around ₹4.55 to ₹24.40 levels, surging around 435 per cent in this time. In last 5 years, this penny stock has delivered over 600 per cent return to its shareholders.

However, this stock was not a penny stock earlier. In June 2009, it used to quote near ₹100 apiece but it fell from those levels and became one of the penny stocks by end of 2010.

This stock is available for trade on BSE only. It ended on Wednesday with a market cap of ₹236 crore and its trade volume on Wednesday was 21,91,409, which is almost double of its last 20 days average trade volume of 10,34,427.

The BSE listed company, engaged in the manufacturing and sale of knitted socks, has announced Excellent Results for quarter and half year ended 30 September, 2022.

For the half year ended 30 September, 2022, the company saw a massive jump of 472 per cent in its revenues YoY, from ₹14.24 crore (H1FY22) to ₹81.59 crore (H1FY23). For the corresponding period, the company witnessed a multifold jump in its PAT, which grew 6900 per cent YoY, from ₹0.06 crore (H1FY22) to ₹4.60 crore (H1FY23).

For the quarter ended 30 September, 2022, the company turned profitable YoY, with PAT rising from a loss of ₹0.04 crore (Q2FY22) to a profit of ₹4.56 crore (Q2FY23).