Multibagger fashion stock hits 5% upper circuit on six days in a row

Multibagger stock: Filatex Fashions shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in recent years. This stock has delivered over 400 per cent in last four years and the stock is still maintaining its uptrend. This small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹236 crore has been climbing to its 52-high for last six straight sessions. In fact, this multibagger small-cap stock has been hitting 5% upper the last six days in a row and climbing to new 2-week highs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}