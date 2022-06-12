Multibagger fintech stock surges 5 times of issue price in two years

Multibagger fintech stock surges 5 times of issue price in two years2 min read . 11:03 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this fintech stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have tuned to ₹1.30 lakh today
Multibagger stock: In post-Covid rebound, Indian stock market not just produced a good number of multibagger stocks but a good number of multibagger IPOs (Initial Public Offers) as well. Angel One IPO is one of them. The public issue of this fintech company was launched in September 2020 at a price band of ₹305 to ₹306 per equity share. Angel One share price today is around ₹1460 that means the fintech stock has surged around 5 times from its issue price in around two years of listing.
Angel One share price history
Angel One shares had a discounted listing on BSE and NSE on 5th October 2020. The multibagger fintech stock opened at ₹275 on BSE and NSE, around 10 per cent lower from its upper price band of ₹306 per share. The multibagger further went down on the listing date and made a low of ₹256 on BSE and ₹257 on NSE. However, it recovered from its lows and ended at ₹275.85 on BSE and at ₹275.80 on NSE.
In last one month, this multibagger fintech stock has surged from ₹1335 to ₹1460, logging near 10 per cent rise in this period. In YTD time, Angel One share price has appreciated from around ₹1215 to ₹1460 levels, logging around 20 per cent rise in 2022. In last six months, this multibagger stock has ascended from ₹1125 to ₹1460 levels, clocking 30 per cent rise in this time horizon.
Similarly, since listing of Angel One shares, the multibagger fintech stock has surged from ₹257 levels (listing price) to ₹1460, logging to the tune of 470 per cent rise in near two years.
Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹5.70 lakh in two years
Taking cue from Angel One share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this fintech stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.10 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger fintech stock at the beginning of new year 2022, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.20 lakh in YTD time. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this fintech stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have tuned to ₹1.30 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock on the listing date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹5.70 lakh today.