Multibagger fintech stock surges 5 times of issue price in two years

Multibagger fintech stock surges 5 times of issue price in two years

Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this fintech stock 6 months ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.30 lakh today.
2 min read . 11:03 AM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this fintech stock 6 months ago, its 1 lakh would have tuned to 1.30 lakh today

Multibagger stock: In post-Covid rebound, Indian stock market not just produced a good number of multibagger stocks but a good number of multibagger IPOs (Initial Public Offers) as well. Angel One IPO is one of them. The public issue of this fintech company was launched in September 2020 at a price band of 305 to 306 per equity share. Angel One share price today is around 1460 that means the fintech stock has surged around 5 times from its issue price in around two years of listing.

Angel One share price history

Angel One shares had a discounted listing on BSE and NSE on 5th October 2020. The multibagger fintech stock opened at 275 on BSE and NSE, around 10 per cent lower from its upper price band of 306 per share. The multibagger further went down on the listing date and made a low of 256 on BSE and 257 on NSE. However, it recovered from its lows and ended at 275.85 on BSE and at 275.80 on NSE.

In last one month, this multibagger fintech stock has surged from 1335 to 1460, logging near 10 per cent rise in this period. In YTD time, Angel One share price has appreciated from around 1215 to 1460 levels, logging around 20 per cent rise in 2022. In last six months, this multibagger stock has ascended from 1125 to 1460 levels, clocking 30 per cent rise in this time horizon.

Similarly, since listing of Angel One shares, the multibagger fintech stock has surged from 257 levels (listing price) to 1460, logging to the tune of 470 per cent rise in near two years.

Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 5.70 lakh in two years

Taking cue from Angel One share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this fintech stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.10 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger fintech stock at the beginning of new year 2022, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.20 lakh in YTD time. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this fintech stock 6 months ago, its 1 lakh would have tuned to 1.30 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock on the listing date, its 1 lakh would have turned to 5.70 lakh today.