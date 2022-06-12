Multibagger fintech stock surges 5 times of issue price in two years

Angel One shares had a discounted listing on BSE and NSE on 5th October 2020. The multibagger fintech stock opened at ₹275 on BSE and NSE, around 10 per cent lower from its upper price band of ₹306 per share. The multibagger further went down on the listing date and made a low of ₹256 on BSE and ₹257 on NSE. However, it recovered from its lows and ended at ₹275.85 on BSE and at ₹275.80 on NSE.

