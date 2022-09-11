Multibagger FMCG stock announces record date for 150% dividend: Details here

Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) is the industry in which Radico Khaitan Ltd., a mid-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 14,258.98 Crore, operates
Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) is the industry in which Radico Khaitan Ltd., a mid-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 14,258.98 Crore, operates. As one of the largest producers of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in India, Radico Khaitan Limited (RKL) is a leading name in the liquor industry. Contessa XXX Rum, Old Admiral Brandy, Magic Moments Vodka, and 8PM Whisky are the brands within the company's collection of over 15 brands. One of the largest suppliers of branded IMFL to the Canteen Stores Department ("CSD") is Radico Khaitan Limited, which Fortune ranked among the top 500 of India's most valuable companies having more than 75 years of existence.
The company has said in a regulatory filing that its Board of Directors has “Recommended a Dividend of 150% i.e. Rs. 3 per equity shares of Rs. 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in their ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, will be paid within 30 days from declaration at the Annual General Meeting."
In order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of dividend, the company has informed stock exchanges that “Please be advised that the Dividend on Equity Shares, if declared at the ensuing AGM, will be paid/dispatched: to the Members holding shares in electronic form as at the close of business hours on Thursday, September 22, 2022 on the basis of the details of beneficial ownership furnished by the Depositories; and to the Members holding shares in physical form to those Members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as at the close of business hours on Thursday, September 22, 2022 after giving effect to the valid requests received for transmission/transposition of shares on or before the said date. The dividend would be paid on or before Friday, October 28, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM."
Radico Khaitan Limited's shares closed on the NSE on Friday at ₹1,067.50 a piece, up ₹4.60% from the previous close of ₹1,020.60. The stock price soared from ₹7.62 on June 20, 2003 to the market price currently, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 13,909.19% in 19 years. The stock has produced multibagger returns of 255.06% over the past three years and 531.47% over the past five years. The stock has gained 18.93% over the past year, but it has dropped -by 12.53% YTD in 2022.
