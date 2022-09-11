Multibagger FMCG stock announces record date for 150% dividend: Details here

In order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of dividend, the company has informed stock exchanges that “Please be advised that the Dividend on Equity Shares, if declared at the ensuing AGM, will be paid/dispatched: to the Members holding shares in electronic form as at the close of business hours on Thursday, September 22, 2022 on the basis of the details of beneficial ownership furnished by the Depositories; and to the Members holding shares in physical form to those Members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as at the close of business hours on Thursday, September 22, 2022 after giving effect to the valid requests received for transmission/transposition of shares on or before the said date. The dividend would be paid on or before Friday, October 28, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM."

