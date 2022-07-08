Multibagger FMCG stock announces stock split: Details here

The BSE-listed stock gained 0.69 per cent from its previous close of ₹152.25 and closed at ₹153.30. The stock reached its new 52-week-high level of ₹153.35 during today's trading, while its 52-week low level was achieved at ₹38.65 on 17/08/2021, meaning that the stock is currently trading 296 per cent above its 52-week low. The stock has climbed from ₹41.55 on July 9, 2021, to its current level during the past year, representing a multibagger return of 268.95 per cent. The stock has gained 22.94 per cent year-to-date (YTD) so far in 2022. And 13,834 shares were traded in total today on the BSE. The company's book value per share is 144.65, meaning that the stock is selling at a low price-to-book ratio of 1.06; nevertheless, the promoter holding has been stable at a low level of 24.80% since December 21.