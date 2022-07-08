Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger FMCG stock announces stock split: Details here

Multibagger FMCG stock announces stock split: Details here

Alfavision Overseas (India) has announced the division or split of its equity shares from the face value of Rs. 10/- each into equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each.
2 min read . 10:39 PM ISTVipul Das

  • In the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry, Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. is a small-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 48.33 crores.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry, Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. is a small-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 48.33 crores. The company makes herbal drugs and conducts agribusiness services. The corporation has announced the division or split of its equity shares from the face value of Rs. 10/- each into equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each.

In the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry, Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. is a small-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 48.33 crores. The company makes herbal drugs and conducts agribusiness services. The corporation has announced the division or split of its equity shares from the face value of Rs. 10/- each into equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each.

Pre -Split Equity Shares: Authorized share capital of Rs. 3,50,00,000 /- comprised of 35,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and issued/ paid up/ subscribed share capital of Rs. 3,15,26,000 /- comprised of 31,52,600 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Pre -Split Equity Shares: Authorized share capital of Rs. 3,50,00,000 /- comprised of 35,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and issued/ paid up/ subscribed share capital of Rs. 3,15,26,000 /- comprised of 31,52,600 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Post -Split Equity Shares: Authorized share capital of Rs. 3,50,00,000 /- comprised of 3,50,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each. Issued/ paid up/ subscribed share capital of Rs. 3,15,26,000 /- comprised of 3,15,26,000 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., on Friday, July 8, 2022, inter-alia, approved Sub-division/ Split of Equity Shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 10/- each into Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each as per the section 61 (1) (d) of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company."

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The BSE-listed stock gained 0.69 per cent from its previous close of 152.25 and closed at 153.30. The stock reached its new 52-week-high level of 153.35 during today's trading, while its 52-week low level was achieved at 38.65 on 17/08/2021, meaning that the stock is currently trading 296 per cent above its 52-week low. The stock has climbed from 41.55 on July 9, 2021, to its current level during the past year, representing a multibagger return of 268.95 per cent. The stock has gained 22.94 per cent year-to-date (YTD) so far in 2022. And 13,834 shares were traded in total today on the BSE. The company's book value per share is 144.65, meaning that the stock is selling at a low price-to-book ratio of 1.06; nevertheless, the promoter holding has been stable at a low level of 24.80% since December 21.