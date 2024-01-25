Multibagger FMCG stock BCL Industries jumps 7% despite weakness in stock market today
Multibagger stock has delivered around 6005 returns in the last five years
Stock market today: BCL Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the recent few years. In the last five years, this FMCG stock has surged to the tune of 600 per cent. However, it seems that the multibagger FMCG stock still possesses some upside potential. BCL Industries share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹73.10 apiece on NSE, logging around a 7 per cent rise against its Wednesday close of ₹68.40 per share.
