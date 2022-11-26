Multibagger FMCG stock declares 25% dividend, PAT jumps 97% YoY in Q21 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2022, 06:25 PM IST
- Milkfood Ltd. is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs. 281.75 Cr. It operates in the nation's FMCG industry.
Milkfood Ltd. is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs. 281.75 Cr. It operates in the nation's FMCG industry. Casein and Whey Powder are the key milk extracts that are produced exclusively by Milkfood Limited. Patiala-based Milkfood Limited was founded in 1973. Its main products are milk powders and pure ghee, but it also sells quality casein and demineralized whey powder. Milkfood Limited also has facilities at Hamira (Jalandhar, Punjab) and Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) in addition to its Patiala factory. The headquarters of Milkfood, a division of the Jagatjit Group, is located in Delhi. The record date for the company's 25% interim dividend falls next week.