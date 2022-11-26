Milkfood Ltd. is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs. 281.75 Cr. It operates in the nation's FMCG industry. Casein and Whey Powder are the key milk extracts that are produced exclusively by Milkfood Limited. Patiala-based Milkfood Limited was founded in 1973. Its main products are milk powders and pure ghee, but it also sells quality casein and demineralized whey powder. Milkfood Limited also has facilities at Hamira (Jalandhar, Punjab) and Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) in addition to its Patiala factory. The headquarters of Milkfood, a division of the Jagatjit Group, is located in Delhi. The record date for the company's 25% interim dividend falls next week.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 43 (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has declared payment of Interim Dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs. 2.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23. The Board of Directors of the Company have fixed Wednesday, 30th November, 2022 as Record date for the purpose of determining the names of the members who will be entitled to receive the Interim Dividend."

The firm generated a net profit of ₹4.93 crore on a consolidated basis in Q2FY23 as opposed to ₹2.50 crore in Q2FY22, reflecting a YoY growth of 97.20%. Sales went up 67.61% YoY to ₹103.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 compared to ₹61.69 crore declared in the year-ago quarter. In Q2FY23, the firm reported an EPS of ₹10.08 per share, up from ₹5.11 in Q2FY22.

The shares of Milkfood closed on Friday at ₹576.60 apiece, down by 1.79% from the previous close of ₹587.10. The stock recorded a total volume of 415 shares compared to ₹1,977 shares. In the last 5 years, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 157.09% and in the last 3 years, the stock has gained 35%. The stock has climbed 62.49% over the past year, and it has accelerated 52.52% year to date (YTD) in 2022.

