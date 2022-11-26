Multibagger FMCG stock declares 25% dividend, PAT jumps 97% YoY in Q2

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 43 (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has declared payment of Interim Dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs. 2.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23. The Board of Directors of the Company have fixed Wednesday, 30th November, 2022 as Record date for the purpose of determining the names of the members who will be entitled to receive the Interim Dividend."