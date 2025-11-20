Multibagger FMCG stock GRM Overseas hits 42-month high as rally extends to third day; up 140% YTD

Multibagger small-cap stock GRM Overseas, engaged in the agricultural sector, maintained its bullish momentum for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, November 20, rallying another 2% to ₹503, its highest level since May 2022.

The shares, which have been on a steady upward trajectory since March 2024, have accelerated further in recent sessions as investor sentiment improved following the release of the company’s September-quarter results and its announcement of bonus shares.

The small-cap stock has emerged as one of the biggest wealth creators in 2025, making a strong comeback after a prolonged sell-off and significantly multiplying the wealth of investors who had waited a long time for the stock to rebound.

GRM Overseas Q2 Results The company last week reported a 15% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated revenue from operations to ₹362.43 crore for the July-September quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

Meanwhile, its consolidated net profit surged a whopping 61% YoY to ₹14.76 crore during the period under review. The figure stood at ₹9.19 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 7.32%, reflecting efficiency gains despite a challenging global business environment, as stated in an exchange filing today.

Alongside a robust Q2 show, GRM Overseas also announced a bonus share announcement in the ratio of 2:1, two fully paid-up equity shares for every one held, as on the record date to be decided by the Board.

The decision comes four years after its previous 2:1 bonus issue in July 2021 and highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder value.

Commenting on the results, Atul Garg, Managing Director, GRM Overseas, said, “This quarter marks another milestone as we deliver robust growth and profitability while rewarding our shareholders with bonus shares that reflect our operational excellence and business momentum. Our expanding footprint, including the recent launch of our premium basmati rice brand in Saudi Arabia, reinforces our global presence and long-term growth outlook.”

Small-cap stock GRM Overseas: Share price history After facing sustained selling pressure between January 2022 and March 2024, the shares began gaining momentum in the subsequent months. This gradually turned into an extended rally—still ongoing—that has led the stock to deliver a massive 340% return.

On a yearly basis, the shares have risen 141%, making GRM Overseas one of the biggest wealth creators in the small-cap segment. Despite these strong gains, the stock is still down nearly 50% from its all-time high of ₹935.40, touched in January 2022.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.