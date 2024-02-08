 Multibagger FMCG stock Mishtann Foods close to 52-week high after 700% rally in three years | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 07 2024 15:59:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.35 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 675.50 3.78%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 267.95 -2.33%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.90 0.12%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,134.55 0.03%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Multibagger FMCG stock Mishtann Foods close to 52-week high after 700% rally in three years
Back Back
Breaking News

Multibagger FMCG stock Mishtann Foods close to 52-week high after 700% rally in three years

 Asit Manohar

Multibagger stock today opened upside and made an intraday high, which was just 6% away from its existing 52-week high

Multibagger penny stock: Mishtann Foods share price has risen from around ₹2.90 to ₹23.35 apiece levels on BSE in the last three years. (Photo: Mint)Premium
Multibagger penny stock: Mishtann Foods share price has risen from around 2.90 to 23.35 apiece levels on BSE in the last three years. (Photo: Mint)

Stock market today: Mishtann Foods shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the recent few years. This FMCG stock has surged from around 9 to 23.35 apiece level on BSE, delivering over 150 percent return to its shareholders. However, the FMCG stock seems to have the potential to give more upside moves in upcoming sessions.

Mishtann Foods share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of 24.84 apiece on BSE, around 6 percent away from its existing 52-week high of 26.50. The multibagger stock has been in an uptrend after the announcement of Q3 results 2024. In Q3FY24 results, the FMCG company has logged over 325 percent YoY rise in EBITDA whereas its PAT surged around 580 percent in this time.

Mishtann Foods Q3 results 2024

In the October to December 2023 quarter, Mishtann Foods Ltd reported revenue from operations at 330.52 crore, which is more than 101 percent of the revenue from operations of 163.64 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The company's EBITDA in the third quarter of the current fiscal stood at 996.51 crore, recording over a 325 percent increase against the EBIDTA of 22.63 crore in the October to December 2022 quarter. The company's EBITDA margins improved from 13.82 percent in Q3FY23 to 29.20 percent in the third quarter of the financial year 2023-24.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) grew to the tune of 580 percent as it shot up from 13.70 crore in Q3FY23 to 93.05 crore in the recently ended December 2023 quarter. The FMCG company's PAT Margins also improved from 8.37 percent in Q3FY23 to 28.15 percent in Q3FY24.

Mishtann Foods share price history

In the last one month, Mishtann Foods share price has risen from around 17 to 23.35 apiece, logging more than 35 percent rise in this time. In the last six months, this multibagger stock has rallied from 13.50 to 23.35 per share level, recording more than 70 percent rise in this time. In the last one year, we have already mentioned that the FMCG stock has surged to the tune of 150 percent.

Mishtann Foods share price has given strong upside movement in the post-COVID rally. In the last three years, this penny stock surged from around 2.90 to 23.35 apiece levels, delivering over 700% return in this time.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Feb 2024, 02:37 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App