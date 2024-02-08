Multibagger FMCG stock Mishtann Foods close to 52-week high after 700% rally in three years
Multibagger stock today opened upside and made an intraday high, which was just 6% away from its existing 52-week high
Stock market today: Mishtann Foods shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the recent few years. This FMCG stock has surged from around ₹9 to ₹23.35 apiece level on BSE, delivering over 150 percent return to its shareholders. However, the FMCG stock seems to have the potential to give more upside moves in upcoming sessions.
