Stock market today: Mishtann Foods shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the recent few years. This FMCG stock has surged from around ₹9 to ₹23.35 apiece level on BSE, delivering over 150 percent return to its shareholders. However, the FMCG stock seems to have the potential to give more upside moves in upcoming sessions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mishtann Foods share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹24.84 apiece on BSE, around 6 percent away from its existing 52-week high of ₹26.50. The multibagger stock has been in an uptrend after the announcement of Q3 results 2024. In Q3FY24 results, the FMCG company has logged over 325 percent YoY rise in EBITDA whereas its PAT surged around 580 percent in this time.

Mishtann Foods Q3 results 2024 In the October to December 2023 quarter, Mishtann Foods Ltd reported revenue from operations at ₹330.52 crore, which is more than 101 percent of the revenue from operations of ₹163.64 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The company's EBITDA in the third quarter of the current fiscal stood at ₹996.51 crore, recording over a 325 percent increase against the EBIDTA of ₹22.63 crore in the October to December 2022 quarter. The company's EBITDA margins improved from 13.82 percent in Q3FY23 to 29.20 percent in the third quarter of the financial year 2023-24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's profit after tax (PAT) grew to the tune of 580 percent as it shot up from ₹13.70 crore in Q3FY23 to ₹93.05 crore in the recently ended December 2023 quarter. The FMCG company's PAT Margins also improved from 8.37 percent in Q3FY23 to 28.15 percent in Q3FY24.

Mishtann Foods share price history In the last one month, Mishtann Foods share price has risen from around ₹17 to ₹23.35 apiece, logging more than 35 percent rise in this time. In the last six months, this multibagger stock has rallied from 13.50 to ₹23.35 per share level, recording more than 70 percent rise in this time. In the last one year, we have already mentioned that the FMCG stock has surged to the tune of 150 percent.

Mishtann Foods share price has given strong upside movement in the post-COVID rally. In the last three years, this penny stock surged from around ₹2.90 to ₹23.35 apiece levels, delivering over 700% return in this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

