Multibagger stock: Mishtann Foods shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last few years. The small-cap multibagger penny stock has risen from ₹1.50 apiece to ₹7.52 per share levels, delivering over 400 per cent in last five years. The FMCG company has announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company named “Grow and Grub Nutrients FZ – LLC" in United Arab Emirates. The company proposes to focus on international trade with increased exposure in various untapped markets in its growth journey across geographical boundaries.

Speaking about the company, Mr. Hitesh Patel, Managing Director, Mishtann Foods Ltd., added, “This expansion is a significant milestone for our company as it will enable us to expand our area of operations and reach out to a new customer base by providing them with wider options and serve our customers better. The new subsidiary will allow us to tap into new markets and leverage the existing relationships that we have built with our customers across geographical borders. It will enable us to strengthen our position as a leading agro-products company in India and abroad."

Mishtann Foods will import Thai rice and Jasmine rice from Thailand and through its subsidiary- Grow and Grub Nutrients FZ – LLC. With the global rice shortage looming large, and being dubbed as the worst in 20 years, Mishtann Foods has a pivotal role to play. The strained supply of rice is a result of ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as weather issues in rice producing nations. The company is committed to serving the community at such a time.

Mishtann Foods shares are available for trade on BSE only. Current trade volume of the small-cap multibagger penny stock is 33,40,154 and around one hour of trade is still left today. Its 52-week high if ₹14.35 and its 52-week low is ₹7.15 apiece. Current market cap of the small-cap stock is ₹375 crore.