Multibagger FMCG stock that has surged 400% in five years to incorporate UAE firm3 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 03:03 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: The FMCG stock has risen from ₹1.50 apiece to ₹7.52 per share levels
Multibagger stock: Mishtann Foods shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last few years. The small-cap multibagger penny stock has risen from ₹1.50 apiece to ₹7.52 per share levels, delivering over 400 per cent in last five years. The FMCG company has announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company named “Grow and Grub Nutrients FZ – LLC" in United Arab Emirates. The company proposes to focus on international trade with increased exposure in various untapped markets in its growth journey across geographical boundaries.
